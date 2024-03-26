Under the hood of the Defender OCTA is the latest BMW V8 engine.

Land Rover Defender has been on the market for several years. You can get it with excellent inline-six engines, PHEVs, and even a big supercharged V8. Therefore, we can say that the range is now complete. But nothing could be further from the truth as Land Rover announces the Defender OCTA.

Well, we say Land Rover Defender, but Defender is officially a brand now. This is the new strategy of the company: Jaguar, Defender, Range Rover and Discovery. Even with this distribution, Jaguar is currently the least popular.

Anyway, back to the Defender OCTA, because it promises to be a special device. This is the absolute top model in the range and sits ABOVE the Defender P500.

OCTA Defender Extra High

Think of it as a Raptor variant of the Defender. So this is not an ultra-low variant with thick bumpers and a Nürburgring sticker on the buttocks, but a superior SUV.

The Defender OCTA sits higher on its feet and is fitted with real off-road tires rather than UUHP semi-slicks.

The engine is also special because the V8 is NOT like all other Defenders. According to JLR, there’s a twin-turbo V8 under the hood. This means that there is a degree of probability, bordering on certainty, of the presence of a BMW engine. The same applies to the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.

Not the first BMW engine in Land Rover

And here this N63B44TU3 will be good at 530 hp. and 750 Nm. What’s more important for JLR is that the engine is much more modern. For example, between the engine and transmission there is a 48 V generator that helps the car when moving away. Thanks to the BMW V8, the car meets Euro 6d emission requirements.

This isn’t the first time Land Rover has had a BMW engine under its hood. In the 1990s, the second generation Range Rover had a 2.5 turbodiesel from BMW (from 525 tds). The third generation Range Rover was available with a 2.9 diesel engine from the 530d and a 4.4 V8 from the 540i. The Land Rover Freelander was available with the 2.0 diesel engine from the 320d. So the phenomenon is, of course, not new.

