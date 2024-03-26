Crt Foundation, 2023 budget approved

The resources disbursed by the Crt Foundation in the area in 2023 will rise to 71 million euros. An increase in distributed wealth due to the excellent results of the 2023 final balance sheet, approved unanimously by the board of directors chaired by President Fabrizio Palenzona. The 2023 financial year closed with a surplus of 121 million euros and with a net financial position that stood at 652 million euros, an improvement compared to the 569 million of 2022.

Also highlighted is the increase in net worth which at the end of December reached 2.5 billion euros (+6.6% compared to the 2.3 billion recorded in 2022). The invested assets instead exceed 3.6 billion euros at market values. The stabilization fund, which protects the carrying out of the institutional activity of the Crt Foundation, was increased by 11.2 million and as of 31 December 2023 amounted to 169 million euros (158 million in 2022). A choice resulting from prudent but at the same time flexible and efficient management, capable of optimizing the combination of profitability and risk control, aimed at diversifying the investment portfolio, preserving the value of the assets over time and providing the resources for institutional activity, also strengthening the action of the Foundation and the bodies connected to it.

”2023 allowed us to chart the new course of the Crt Foundation, which increased the resources allocated to the territory, while aiming at maintaining a stable level of disbursements over time – comments the president of the Crt Foundation, Fabrizio Palenzona -. The objective is to make the Crt Foundation not only a point of reference for initiatives to support Piedmont and the Aosta Valley, but also a safeguard for economic and financial stability that can intervene to support the territory even in the most complex economic phases ”.

In 2023, there was a 28% increase in coupons collected compared to the previous year: the dividends received reached 138.9 million euros compared to 108.4 million in the 2022 financial year (mainly thanks to the improvement in flows by UniCredit and Mundys). The trading result reached 17.5 million euros (+135% y/y at ordinary level) thanks to the management and valorization activity carried out on the securities in the portfolio. The total ordinary income reached 166.6 million euros (excluding extraordinary components present in the previous year), among the best results of the last 10 years.

The positive operating result allows us to further strengthen the solidity and work of the Crt Foundation, which has increased the resources allocated to institutional activities to 71 million euros and has made significant provisions for capital reserves: 24.1 million euros to the compulsory reserve and 18.1 million euros to the reserve for the integrity of the heritage, to which are added 4.3 million euros allocated to the Fund for volunteering and 0.2 million euros to the National Fund for common initiatives established from Acre. During 2023, the Crt Foundation approved resources for institutional activities amounting to 66.9 million euros (in addition to the 4.3 million allocated to the Fund for volunteering and 0.2 million euros to the National Fund for initiatives municipalities established by Acri), making over 1,300 projects possible in multiple areas, widely distributed across the territory (with an increase of 8.6% to 42,000 euros in the average disbursement per deliberate intervention compared to 2022).

The management solidity expressed by the 2023 budget, the Foundation underlines, allows us to look to the future with optimism and with the aim of guaranteeing the same disbursement commitment also for 2024, a year which will see the Crt Foundation at the forefront on various fronts: from restitution to public of the Temple of Ellesija, on the occasion of the bicentenary of the Egyptian Museum, at the conclusion of the construction site on the facade of Palazzo Madama; from the intervention on great artistic-architectural assets of the territory to the commitment to inclusion, with a particular focus on the theme of support for families, which will continue to be one of the common threads of the Foundation’s activities. Furthermore, in line with the guidelines of the DPP (Programmatic Forecast Document), the Foundation will focus both on projects dedicated to the younger segments of the population (through interventions capable of intersecting welfare, education and culture) and on initiatives to protect the hydrogeological structure of the territory and the promotion and dissemination of regional agri-food and food and wine excellences.