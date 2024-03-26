In the beating heart of nature, country refuges offer a unique experience, where rustic architecture blends with the surrounding environment to create welcoming spaces full of charm.

Materials and tools for rural design

The essence of rural design is captured through the use of authentic raw materials that integrate harmoniously with the surrounding environment. Wood screws, adopted to confer tradition and solidity of the values ​​of the past, are commonly used in local stone for walls and fireplaces, raw wood for floors and exposed beams for ceilings. These materials give a feeling of authenticity and durability over time.

Cozy atmosphere: fireplaces and exposed wood

With the warmth of wood and the warmth of fireplaces, every moment spent is a memory to cherish. Exposed wood, with its grain and its scent, is the undisputed protagonist of these environments.

In country shelters, wood is not just a building material, but a true symbol of returning to origins, of connection with the land. Furthermore, it is a timeless design detail, capable of adapting to both traditional and contemporary environments.

Rural furnishings: solid wood furniture and natural fabrics

Solid wood furniture, with its solid structure and simple lines, brings a piece of history and tradition into homes. The rustic mood is expressed with their imposing and reassuring presence and is accompanied by natural fabrics, creating a perfect combination of strength and sweetness. Authentic textures, such as linen or raw cotton, pair perfectly with wood, adding a touch of softness and comfort.

Traditional Architecture: pitched roofs and stone facade

The ancestral design manifests itself with its sloping roofs that stand out against the sky and stone coverings that tell stories of times gone by, resisting the passing of the years.

The pitched roofs allow the correct flow of rainwater, while the stone facades are a tribute to the craftsmanship and durability of natural materials.

Authentic country landscapes: gardens and green areas around the house

The green spaces and vegetation that surround these homes add significant value to rustic homes, transforming them into true oases of serenity and natural beauty. These areas are often carefully designed to reflect the surrounding environment and promote local biodiversity.

Verandas and porches to enjoy nature

Verandas and porches are spaces designed to experience nature in all its nuances. They are able to protect them from extreme weather events and allow you to enjoy the landscape in every season. These segments are ideal for relaxing in the shade during hot summer days, enjoying a cup of coffee in the sun during cool mornings or spending pleasant evenings in the company of friends and family.

Rustic kitchens and comfortable common spaces

The kitchen is the heart of the home, a place for meeting and sharing, where every meal becomes an opportunity to be together. The common spaces are designed for comfort and hospitality. Kitchens become the hub of family life, where people gather to cook together, share stories and create treasured memories.

Country interiors: natural light and large spaces

The rural decorations are characterized by the natural light that filters through the windows, amplifying the feeling of space and freedom that only the countryside can offer. The large windows and strategic openings allow a panoramic view of the surrounding landscape, allowing the inhabitants to enjoy splendid views at any time of the day.

House in the countryside for a peaceful retreat in contact with nature

The house in the countryside offers a refreshing escape from the frenzy of everyday life, a place to regenerate and rediscover yourself. Surrounded by breathtaking landscapes and fresh air, the house becomes a sanctuary of tranquility where you can reconnect with nature and recharge your energy.