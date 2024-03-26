Russia supplies oil directly to North Korea, in violation of UN sanctions imposed with Moscow’s approval in 2017 over a series of North Korean nuclear tests. This is evidenced by satellite images of the British defense think tank RUSI, which were reported on Tuesday by the Financial Times.

Photos taken between March 7 and 22 show five oil tankers entering the port of Vostochny in Russia’s Far East. The ships were sailing under the North Korean flag and had turned off their transponders, mandatory equipment used by large maritime vessels to transmit information about their location. Vostoksky has a large oil terminal and is the end point of an almost five thousand-ton oil pipeline connecting various oil fields of Eastern and Western Siberia with the coast.

At least four of the vessels involved are on UN sanctions lists and therefore should not have access to Russian ports. Nevertheless, the tankers moored in Vostochny at the berth of the Russian oil company. At least two of the five ships then set sail for the North Korean port city of Chongjin, traveling about three hundred kilometers as the crow flies.

Under a UN resolution passed unanimously in 2017, North Korea is allowed to import a maximum of half a million barrels of crude oil per year. RUSI researchers estimate that shipments captured only by satellite imagery will account for a quarter of this quota.

Ammunition

The deliveries were not a surprise. North Korea and Russia have strengthened ties as both countries find themselves internationally isolated – North Korea over its weapons program and Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. North Korea has been supplying Russia with large quantities of ammunition for at least several months, adding new impetus to its war in Ukraine.

During a visit to North Korea — one of a series of high-level back-and-forth visits — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said last October that he discussed in Pyongyang, among other things, “supplies of energy and other goods that we need, friends in North Korea.”

Sanctions under pressure

There are fears that the international sanctions regime against North Korea will fall apart due to the rapprochement between the two countries. Not only do satellite images show that Russia is indeed violating them, but Russia is also threatening to derail the expansion of the group that monitors implementation of UN sanctions against Pyongyang at the UN Security Council. For this reason, a vote on the issue was postponed on Friday, news site NK News, which specializes in North Korea, reported last weekend.

Russia’s top diplomat Oleg Burmistrov said on the sidelines of Lavrov’s visit to North Korea in October that Moscow would not agree to new measures against the country.

