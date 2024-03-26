Meme, watch out for the photos: without authorization you risk large compensation

It is a social phenomenon that has been constantly growing for years now, memes – that is graphic content, with images, GIFs and short videos accompanied by ironic and funny writings which in most cases are connected to very current events – are now invading the message boards of all social networks, spreading rapidly and involving actors, singers and politicians in the graphic representations. But they don’t even spare more or less well-known characters until they get to cartoons.

The success of memes, as with many phenomena that go viral online, has quickly gone from being a socio-cultural trend to becoming a driver of visibility and therefore also business for brands and products. And consequently immediately adopted by companies who think they can obtain easy visibility at no cost through “meme marketing”.

But this is not the case: the use of images of people, whether they are known or not, used for commercial or advertising purposes without having obtained prior consent, is on a thin line of interpretation, considering that the portrait of a person is protected by ‘art. 10 of the Civil Code and articles. 96 – 98 of the copyright law.

The expert: “For the unauthorized use of famous faces you risk compensation equal to the value of an advertising campaign with the same subject”

“The consent of the interested party is not required only in the case of the exceptions referred to in the art. 97 of the law on copyright, i.e. when the reproduction of the image is justified by notoriety or by the public office held, by justice or police needs, by scientific, educational or cultural purposes, or when the reproduction is connected to facts, events, ceremonies of public interest or which took place in public – comments the lawyer. Margherita Cera of the Rödl & Partner studio – The portrait cannot, however, be exhibited or put on the market, in case of prejudice to the honour, reputation or decorum of the person portrayed.

Jurisprudence is then unanimous in considering that the image of a famous person cannot be used, without his consent, for purely commercial purposes and in particular advertising. On the other hand, art. 8 of the Industrial Property Code, also prohibits the registration as trademarks of names of well-known people, without their consent”.

It is therefore necessary to analyze, case by case, the purpose and context of publication of the image in order to establish whether the use is lawful or not. What might the legal consequences be for a company to misuse a character image in a meme?

“In the case of advertising exploitation of the image of a well-known person, if the conditions exist, it will be possible to take legal action requesting a ruling ordering the cessation of the abuse and ordering compensation for pecuniary and non-pecuniary damage – underlines the lawyer. Wax by Rödl & Partner – Various criteria are used in practice to determine the quantum of damage. As regards financial damage, the so-called ‘price of consent’ is mainly used, i.e. the hypothetical sum that the interested party would have requested if he had authorized the exploitation of his image. Otherwise, non-pecuniary damage is more difficult to quantify and prove in court but is traditionally attributed to the moral damage suffered”.

Also watch out for Einstein’s big tongue

And also pay attention to commonly used images such as the widely and universally used one of Einstein sticking out his tongue, taken on March 14, 1951 at his 72nd birthday party. Einstein, while he was alive, was very attentive to the use that was made of his name and his image, a – brilliant – precursor to what would then happen half a century later.

Today, anyone wishing to use this or other images for commercial purposes must obtain authorization – and the related payment of a sum commensurate with the intended use – from the Foundation which currently holds the image rights, or risk incurring long and complex lawsuits.