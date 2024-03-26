In any case, Western governments will not announce sanctions against Israel, I wrote in the opposite column last year. Well, I was wrong about that, I freely admit. Led by the United States, Canada, the EU and individual European countries have since last month imposed or decided to impose sanctions against Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank. And, on the American side, also against the two outposts for their “intolerable” violence against Palestinian civilians. The settlers are not the Israeli government, but again, they are because it is common knowledge that the settlers have a lot of support from that side. In short: unprecedented sanctions against Israel.

An estimated 700,000 settlers now live in some 300 settlements and outposts that are illegal under international law (as opposed to settlements that are also illegal under Israeli law) in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem. A map by the Israeli NGO Peace Today clearly shows that these settlements make the creation of a Palestinian state impossible, and that is precisely the intention. The outside world may view a Palestinian state as a solution after nearly sixty years of Israeli occupation. But the Israeli government and powerful right-wing and Orthodox Jewish allies claim the entire territory for historical and religious reasons (apparently God-given). And after the Hamas attack on October 7, this claim was de facto supported by the population because they feared a Palestinian terrorist state in their neighborhood.

The Israeli government is tightening its control in the occupied territory by demolishing Palestinian homes, schools and businesses, building new settlement homes (24,300 between October 31, 2022 and November 1, 2023) and confiscating land (a total of 800 hectares in the Jordan Valley) . ). A radical minority of settlers are driving out Palestinian residents with increasingly brutal violence – the UN counted 603 settler attacks from October 7 to February 1, which led to, among other things, the displacement of 1,222 Palestinians and the deaths of nine Palestinians. . These are not extremists, a spokeswoman for the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem told the Financial Times. “They’re foot soldiers […] they are directed, funded and supported by the government.”

This annexation process has been going on for many years, but since October 7 it has been organized behind the noise barrier of the war in Gaza. Sanctions against several dozen colonists (7 Americans, the EU – an unknown number yet, but additional sanctions against Hamas, several Canada, four UK and 28 France) will not change this. We are talking about an entry ban, freezing the assets of foreign banks and similar measures. The settler on the list was immediately assisted in successfully raising funds.

These are bogus sanctions that hide the fact that the US and other countries are allowing their ally to do its thing – President Biden signed a budget bill on Saturday that includes $3.8 billion in unconditional arms aid to Israel. I can’t imagine the Israeli government being even for a second concerned about the new sanctions.

She doesn’t even need to read the new book on sanctions: How Sanctions Work, Iran and the Impact of Economic Warfare by Narges Bajoghli, Wali Nasr, Javad Salehi-Isfahani and Ali Vaez. To be honest, I haven’t read it yet, but I have followed two webinars with the authors. To put it bluntly: sanctions do not work, and not only in Iran (4,953 sanctions as of December 15, 2023), which has the most sanctions imposed after Russia (18,772). This is mainly because sanctions, once imposed, cannot be lifted. So why should Iran, Russia or Israel care?

Carolyn Rulantz is a Middle East expert.

