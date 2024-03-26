Crisis in the cocoa sector: the uncertain future of chocolate

Recently, the Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod) allocated a portion of the $200 million funding to reinvigorate plantations affected by the devastating virus which has drastically reduced production, marking a 50% decline from the peak recorded two years ago. About 500,000 hectares of land have been compromised, destroyed by the epidemic and a series of factors that triggered the crisis in the world’s second largest cocoa exporter. The consequences are being felt globally, with rising prices putting the sector to the test.

As highlighted by Gamberosso, the causes of this crisis are multiple, with environmental and human factors often intertwined, since deforestation inevitably leads to extreme events such as the El Niño phenomenon, which caused an increase in temperatures with consequences on crops.

Added to these are economic reasons. Already six years ago, Cocobod had obtained a loan of 600 million dollars to renovate old plantations or those affected by the virus. According to forecasts, the first benefits of this intervention will be seen in at least five years. The lands on which the farms stand will be rehabilitated, with the elimination of infected trees, and then returned to the farmers. However, the problem is already evident and also involves the world’s main cocoa producer.

Ivory Coast, which accounts for about half of the world’s production, is in a similar situation to Ghana. One of its main plantations, Transcao, stopped buying cocoa beans due to high prices, which doubled compared to the previous year. In February, the price of cocoa at the New York market reached its highest level ever, reaching $5.87 per ton.

This caused the entire supply chain to collapse. In the past, farmers sold seeds to local traders who, in turn, sold them to large international companies at fixed prices. Now, multinationals buy at any cost to satisfy growing demand, which risks remaining unsatisfied. According to estimates from the International Cocoa Organization (Icco), annual production is expected to decrease by 11%, leaving a gap between supply and demand of 374,000 tonnes – last year there were 300,000 tonnes less. If the situation does not change, the rush for cocoa could become even more intense.