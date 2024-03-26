Click Day is underway, applications for seasonal workers are now open

The third window established by the 2024 flow decree is open, which aims to regularize the entry of seasonal subordinate workers who are citizens of countries outside the European Union. From 9am today, it will be possible to electronically send the applications needed to issue a residence permit. The provision establishes that 151 thousand new arrivals are expected this year, of which more than half will be seasonal employees: 89,050 people this year and 93,550 for 2025.

Following this, 61,250 people are expected to join for non-seasonal subordinate work and 700 are self-employed. Among the sectors involved are agricultural and tourism-hotel sectors. The quota applications will be transferred, in chronological order of presentation, to the One-Stop Shop for Immigration responsible for the investigation, within three/four days. The requests that are outside the quota will then be forwarded.

The three dates were set by the circular of 29 February issued jointly by the ministries involved in the measure (Interior, Labour, Agriculture and Tourism). What makes the difference is the type of workforce required: 18 March 2024 (non-seasonal subordinate workers who are citizens of countries that have cooperation agreements with Italy); 21 March 2024 (entries relating to other non-seasonal subordinate workers). Finally, today: seasonal workers.