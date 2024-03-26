Keoma Garbilo, general manager and Gabriele Piccini, CEO of Cessidra Factoring

Clessidra Factoring, growing results in 2023: net profit of 2.8 million. The addition of a further 9 professionals is expected for 2024

Clessidra Factoring, a primary financial operator focused on supporting SMEs also in the recovery phase which is part of the Clessidra Group, after closing the third year of operation with record results which confirmed the positive and solid growth trend of the Company – in 2023 it achieved a turnover of 681 million euros and a net profit of 2.8 million – is ready to consolidate its position on the market.

To face this new phase, the Company’s Board of Directors, chaired by Federico Ghizzoni, has approved a new organizational structure by appointing Keoma Garbillo, current CFO, as General Manager. The choice responds to the desire to strengthen oversight of both risk and business support functions, while promoting the internal growth of deserving people, with the aim of continuing along the virtuous path of development and evolution of the Company. The Board of Directors has started the evaluation process required by the Supervisory Regulations at the Bank of Italy.

“After this first three years of activity we can believe that we have successfully concluded the start-up period: we have a strong team to which all the credit for the results achieved goes, the challenge that awaits us is to consolidate growth and begin to expand our commercial proposal to new market segments – comments Gabriele Piccini, CEO of Clessidra Factoring. – The appointment of Keoma Garbillo as General Manager is an important choice to face the new phase of the Company. Keoma is a young professional who has gained 15 years of experience in factoring, covering roles of increasing responsibility in both the business and finance sectors and has contributed to the creation of Clessidra Factoring since 2020″.

Precisely to consolidate its positioning on the market, in 2024 Clessidra Factoring will further strengthen the structure with the inclusion of 9 new professionals, to support the expected organic growth in terms of volumes of managed credits and new assignors and assigned debtors. The Company plans to widely expand its scope of action, gradually integrating its commercial offer with suppliers of some Public Administration bodies. Furthermore, after the start of the securitization program at the end of 2023, Clessidra will continue to analyze the best collection opportunities available on the market.