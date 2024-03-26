The presidential candidate of the Citizen Movement (MC), Jorge Álvarez Máynez, expressed solidarity with the Campeche police officers who demand that their safety be guaranteed when carrying out their work, improve working conditions and the resignation of the State Security Secretary, Marcela Muñoz Martínez.

Through a video, the Zacatecas politician gave a summary of his activities carried out last week, since today his agenda is private, and highlighted his visit to Campeche, where there have been three citizen marches to demand that Governor Layda Sansores resolve the problem.

“I took advantage of Campeche to show solidarity with the police officers who are in resistance, against the bad Government, the corrupt Government of Layda Sansores, has abandoned them, which has not fulfilled the commitment to give them conditions of dignity in their work,” said the candidate. .

He said that, as part of his political campaign platform, he proposes a model of professionalization of the country’s police forces, and assured that the work must be dignified.

“I took the opportunity to present our model of professionalization and dignity for police officers throughout the country. To build a path of peace, it is necessary that in this country being a police officer is a source of pride and dignity,” said Álvarez Máynez.

He also accused collusion between the National Electoral Institute and the opposition for the cancellation of the registration of the first MC Senate formulas in Jalisco, headed by Alberto Esquer and in Campeche, by Eliseo Fernández, after failing to comply with the principle of parity.

“In Campeche we also do not show solidarity with the campaign of Eliseo Fernández, who, like Alberto Esquer, has been excluded by the electoral authorities, in yet another trick against the Citizen Movement,” he said.

