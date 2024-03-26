After the various warnings from Chiara Ferragni, the fear is that Fedez a Belve will talk more than necessary about the alleged ongoing divorce. Francesca Fagnani promises to let him speak as she prefers

The return of Francesca Fagnani’s program to TV is highly anticipated. What makes the wait more frantic is the first guest of this new season. Fedez will tell Belve everything, freewheeling, without brakes of any kind. Even if warnings would be forthcoming from Chiara Ferragni regarding the alleged divorce. Francesca Fagnani, however, adds that nothing has arrived to her, so she will have no scruples.

The Rai 2 broadcast returns to prime time starting from 2 April. Among the guests announced there will be Matteo Salvini, who apparently will be the first interviewed by the beast. But all the viewers will wait for the next guest.

After last year’s about-face, Fedez finally arrives in Belve. According to what has been leaked, it will be a heart-to-heart interview, during which all the topics that the presenter and rapper deem appropriate will be addressed.

In recent days there had been talk of a possible warning to the Milanese singer sent by his ex-wife, from whom he is apparently separating. A necessary communication to avoid touching painful notes.

In the letter Chiara Ferragni would have asked the father of her children to avoid talking about the divorce which, apparently, the couple is facing. The fact that they no longer show their children’s faces is a clear indication that the separation is underway.

Fedez will be able to talk to Belve about everything, other than a warning

Francesca Fagnani, recalling that Fedez should have already been a guest in the last edition, announces that she has not received any warning. Furthermore, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, you recall that you did not agree with Rai’s decision to block your interview after the events in Sanremo.

The rapper, therefore, will be free to answer any questions, assuming that the focus of his guest appearance will certainly not be marriage. She will treat him like all the other guests, to outline a complete personal portrait, which will include professional life and private life. “I’m sure that Fedez will be collaborative,” adds the presenter.