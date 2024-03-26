Due to the violence generated by criminal groups that dispute territories in the Frailesca and Central regions of Chiapas, the diocese of Tuxtla announced that services in parishes will be canceled during Holy Week.

In the municipality of Ocozocoautla, the parish of San Juan Bautista announced to “all the faithful” that the activities scheduled during this Holy Week, such as Easter for children, youth and adults, “will be suspended until further notice.”

This Monday, when an armed clash occurred in the municipalities of Ocozocoautla and Berriozabal, the night mass will be broadcast via Facebook. The church asked the faithful to “unite in prayer” from their homes.

“We ask the entire town of Ocozocoautla to be in prayer so that peace reigns and not violence. God bless them and let us continue to be strengthened in synodality and communion,” asks the church that is located in the center of Berriozabal, the municipality where its inhabitants entered in panic, due to hostilities between armed organizations.

The churches of Guadalupe, San Miguel Arcángel, Santa Catarina and Señor de Esquipulas, in the municipality of Villaflores, announced that they are also suspending some activities for the celebration of Holy Week, due to the violence generated this Monday.

“Our parish reports that due to the violence that is being experienced in the region, all parish activities (youth Easter, group meetings) and the evening mass are suspended today,” it says. “Let us be attentive to official notices through our parish page,” informs the church of Guadalupe and San Miguel Arcángel.

For their part, the parishes of Santa Catarina and Señor de Esquipulas announce that scheduled services were suspended this Monday, but asked the faithful to join the Holy Rosary at 10:00 p.m. via Zoom. “Let’s be attentive to official notices through our parish page.”

In Villaflores this day, the largest transportation company that runs to Tuxtla, suspended its activities, due to fear of attacks as occurred this morning, against two units of the companies ADO and AEXA, which were shot by a criminal group, in the municipality of Jiquipilas, but there were no deaths despite the violent events.

Last week, a criminal group kidnapped the driver of a truck from the Rápidos del Sur company, which runs in the municipalities of Chiapas, Oaxaca and Veracruz, announced that it was suspending its runs on the routes that go from Tuxtla to Ocozocoautla-Berriozabal, the coast and part of the border with Oaxaca.

A criminal group burned one of the company’s units on Wednesday, March 20 and the driver was kidnapped, but a day later he appeared alive.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions