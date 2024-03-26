Cerveteri, March 26, 2024 – “With regard to the antenna on Via dei Prati and compliance with the municipal ordinance unanimously approved by the city council, we will never take a step back. Citizens, associations and committees will always find us on their side to defend the right to health and territory.” This was announced jointly by Elena Gubetti, Mayor of Cerveteri, and Federica Battafarano, Deputy Mayor, who attended along with numerous representatives of the municipal administration, including Councilors Francesca Appetiti and Riccardo Ferri, Prime Minister Carmelo Travaglia and municipal representatives of the Councilors. Arianna Mensurati, Anna Mastrandrea, Giuseppe Zito, Angelo Galli and Laura Mundula at a demonstration called by committees against mobile phone antennas, in particular in Via dei Prati.

“A day in which the entire city took part,” they declare, “in which all citizens were cross-represented. At the head of the committees, the procession was joined by Rioni, associations including the newly created Aps dedicated to Damiano Casali, representatives of the school world and many free citizens who decided to take to the streets to defend their territory. With them, and in particular with the committees, we as an administration have done important work that led to us unanimously passing the first city ordinance regarding telephone antennas in the area last November in the City Council. Just as we did then, we will be ready to fight for respect for the plan and the territory.”

“On this occasion,” they conclude, “we would like to thank everyone who organized the event and all the citizens who took part in it. An extremely popular event which saw young people, children, families, committees, neighbourhoods, school representatives, committees and administration parade through the city. A moment of exchange, unity and love for our territory.”

Opposition doubts

The opposition also spoke out on this issue. “The mayor and other members of the majority take to the streets along with citizens and members of the opposition to protest the installation of Radio Base systems, which they themselves authorized.” This was stated in a joint statement by advisers Luigino Bucchi, Salvatore Orsomando, Lamberto Ramazzotti, Emanuele Vecchiotti, Vilma Pavin, Luca Piergentili, Gianluca Paolacci, Alessandro Fondate.

“The municipality is currently appealing to the TAR against some of the new installations. Essentially: do we authorize factories first and then repeat our actions?”

“We, the opposition councilors, have always been and continue to fight and be on the side of citizens to improve their quality of life, but it is natural for us to wonder whether TAR will agree with the owners of already installed stations, because they have a regular permit, to whom you will you compensate for the requested damage?”

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.