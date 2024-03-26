Cdp, the name of Edoardo Ravà appears. All the candidates in pole position for the top management of the Cassa

A Goldman Sachs manager in pole position for the top management of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. As Repubblica reports, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni would have pulled a new name out of the hat to replace the current CEO Dario Scannapieco.

Well, it would be Edoardo Ravà, the same one who ended up in the totonomi – a year ago now – for the leadership of Cdp Venture Capital Sgr, for which Agostino Sconajenchi was ultimately chosen. “I don’t know who he is,” Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini would have said following the rumours, instead pushing the name of Alessandro Daffina, number one of the Rothschild Italia investment bank.

But that is not all. Among the names that are most widely circulated to be installed at the top of the “Cassa”, in addition to Scannapieco himself (a reconfirmation of him would not be so unexpected) and Ravà and Daffina, that of Matteo Del Fante also stands out.

Although the number one of Poste Italiane is not among the most supported by indiscretions, for many observers a possible sign of a farewell would have been identified in the strategic choice to appoint the trusted Giuseppe Lasco to the general management of Poste.