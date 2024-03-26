Baltimore, March 26, 2024 – Tragedy in Baltimore when the Francis Scott Key Bridge was hit by a “large vessel” and collapsed into the Patapsco River. The fire brigade said it was a “mass casualty incident,” an accident with many casualties. The cause of the crash was the Singapore-flagged container ship Dali, which caught fire and sank. The ship, which departed shortly before 1 a.m. local time (6 a.m. in Italy), was bound for Colombo, Sri Lanka, according to maritime traffic monitoring websites.

About 20 people, all workers, are believed to have fallen into the Patapsco River after the collapse, the BBC reported, citing Baltimore Fire Brigade public relations manager Kevin Cartwright, who said “the entire bridge collapsed in the Patapsco River.” “We have reason to believe there were vehicles and possibly a tractor-trailer present at the time of the collision.” “Unfortunately, we know that up to 20 people could have fallen into the Patapsco River, as well as multiple vehicles,” he later told CNN, also confirming that there was likely a vehicle “the size of an articulated truck” on the bridge at the time ” collapse. The coast guard and a team of divers are also at work in sub-zero temperatures after the accident occurred in the middle of the night in conditions of limited visibility for rescue operations. At least seven vehicles were in the water, the police further explained.

Shipping company Synergy Marine Group then confirmed that its container ship Dali had crashed into a Key Bridge abutment, the BBC reported, adding that the company said all crew members, including the two pilots on board, had been traced and there was no trace. injury reports. The true causes of the disaster remain to be determined.

“At 1:35 a.m., Baltimore Police were notified of a partial bridge collapse with workers possibly falling into the water,” the first memo released by the police department said. The approximately 1.6-mile-long bridge, made of steel, is part of Interstate 695 and is one of the city’s major transportation arteries. (Source: Adnkronos)

