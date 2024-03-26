The official poster and trailer for Brigitte Bardot Forever, the new film by Lech Majewski, which will be released in cinemas on April 18, 2024, have been released.

Distributed by CG Entertainment in collaboration with Cinema Beltrade – Barz and Hippo, the film is based on a novel by director Majewski entitled Brigitte Bardot the Wonderful. The book retraces the author’s childhood and youthful memories, linked to figures such as the Beatles, Saint Roger Moore, Raquel Welch, Liz Taylor and Brigitte Bardot.

Majeswski (The Colors of Passion, Onirica, Valley of the Gods) adapts his most famous novel, «Brigitte Bardot the Wonderful, a work in which the memories of his childhood and youth come together for the big screen. Once again the Polish author wants to surprise the public with a visually powerful work, whose protagonist is a “young Telemachus” searching for his father.

The boy will embark on a journey to wonderland and his idols will guide him: the Beatles, the Saint-Roger Moore, Raquel Welch, Liz Taylor and obviously her, Brigitte Bardot. Brigitte Bardot Forever is a tribute to cinema, pop culture and the power of imagination!

During the creation of the project, Lech Majewski turned to Brigitte Bardot who approved the use of her image, the screenplay, as well as the choice of the actress who plays her, Joanna Opozda.

Brigitte Bardot Forever, the plot

From the Beatles to Brigitte Bardot, the great pop icons of cinema and music act as young Adam’s guide on a journey in search of his father who mysteriously disappeared.

Mid-20th century communist Poland. The teenager Adam (Kacper Olszewski) lives with his mother (Magdalena Rózczka) and has always been waiting for the return of his father, who disappeared after the Second World War. When the secret police breaks into his home and torments his mother, Adam takes refuge in a cinema showing Godard’s Contempt and finds himself catapulted into the private rooms of Brigitte Bardot (Joanna Opozda). The mysterious hotel is inhabited by fascinating characters both fictional and real. Adam thus finds himself accompanied by Marlon Brando, Cézanne and the Beatles in the search for his father.

Trailer of Brigitte Bardot Forever

Brigitte Bardot Forever, at the cinema from April 18th.