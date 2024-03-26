A cargo ship hit and caused the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore, United States, over the Patapsco River, emergency teams reported. According to Kevin Cartwright, spokesman for the Baltimore Fire Department, “a large ship” collided with the bridge, causing it to fall.

Mayor Brandon M. Scott along with Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced via social media that emergency crews were at the scene of the incident, conducting a rescue operation.

Sonar used by emergency services has identified vehicles that are submerged in the river. Photo: AFP

Firefighters began rescue after Baltimore bridge collapse

Kevin Cartwright, the communications director for the Baltimore Fire Department, said a search operation was underway by emergency crews to find at least seven people suspected of being in the water. .

James Wallace, leader of the Baltimore Fire Department, reported that authorities managed to rescue two individuals from the water; one of them was unharmed, while the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A video broadcast on social networks shows that several vehicles were traveling on the bridge at the time of the collapse, being surprised when they fell into the Patapsco River. There is concern about the fate of the workers who, at that time, were carrying out maintenance tasks on the structure.

The company assured that there was no crew on the Dali ship

AP Moller – Maersk, the company in question, has stated that there were no crew or other personnel present on the ship at the time of the incident. The ship, named “Dalí”, is under the operation of the charter transport group Synergy Group.

“We are closely monitoring the investigations carried out by authorities and Synergy, and we are committed to keeping our customers properly informed,” the company statement states.

We will expand shortly…