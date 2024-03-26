The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, in the US state of Maryland, collapsed during the night between 25 and 26 March 2024 due to the impact with a Singapore-flagged cargo ship. Two people were rescued, but one died after being admitted to hospital. The accident occurred around 1:30 in the morning (6:30 in Italy). Currently, six people are missing.

Baltimore bridge collapse

The ship reported losing propulsion as it left port and alerted Maryland authorities to the risk of colliding with the bridge. The impact with the pylon caused the 2,632 m long continuous steel arch girder bridge to collapse.

VIDEO of the Baltimore, Maryland bridge collapse

Rescue teams have confirmed the presence of submerged vehicles in the Patapsco River, but it is not yet clear how many there are. At the time of the bridge collapse, there were a group of workers on the structure, but the exact number was not specified by the Maryland Secretary of Transportation.

Workers were carrying out repairs to the road surface when the cargo ship Dali hit a pylon, causing the bridge to collapse. Some vehicles, including a truck, fell into the water and were identified by the firefighters’ sonars.

The Dali ship, involved in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, appears to have lost power and gone off course shortly before impact with one of the bridge’s pylons. In a video from security cameras, the freighter, loaded with containers bound for Colombo in Sri Lanka, can be seen emitting a column of dark smoke before the accident. The power loss appears to have occurred at 01:24:32 local time, lasting about 60 seconds.

A minute later, the ship emits black smoke. The lights went out again two minutes before impact. The collision occurred at 01:28:44, approximately half an hour after departing the Port of Baltimore, and the bridge collapsed four seconds later. A large slick of diesel fuel was reported in the Baltimore River.

Baltimore Bridge, characteristics

The Francis Scott Key Bridge, also known as the Key Bridge or Beltway Bridge, was a continuous steel arch bridge spanning the Patapsco River and the Port of Baltimore, Maryland.

It was part of Maryland Route 695 and was an important connection in the Baltimore metropolitan area. Built starting in 1972 and opened to traffic on March 23, 1977, the bridge was dedicated to Francis Scott Key, author of the American national anthem.

The main span, 366 meters long, was the third longest in the world among those with a continuous girder. The total length of the collapsed bridge was 2,632 meters.

It was the outermost of three toll crossings at the Port of Baltimore and was the last connection of Interstate 695, completing a two-decade project. While signed as part of I-695, it was officially considered part of Maryland Route 695.