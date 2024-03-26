loading…

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after being hit by a ship. Photo/X/sputnik

BALTIMORE – Authorities in Baltimore, Maryland, say the Francis Scott Key Bridge has collapsed, causing multiple fatalities.

This news was revealed by CBS News, citing the Baltimore City Fire Department on Tuesday (26/3/2024).

A bridge in the US state of Maryland collapsed after a collision with a cargo ship, local media reports.

Several cars fell into the water after the bridge collapsed, emergency services rushed to the scene. pic.twitter.com/0Y1IPByUCc

— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 26, 2024

“According to the fire department, as many as seven people were in the river,” said the television station report.

“A large tractor-trailer was on the bridge at the time of the collapse,” the report said.

Earlier, media reported that part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after being hit by a ship, causing traffic to be blocked in both directions.

WTOP radio broadcast the aftermath as several cars fell into the water. Emergency services immediately rushed to the scene.

