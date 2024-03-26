The body of a construction worker who was working on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when the 2.6-kilometer bridge collapsed in Baltimore has been found, US media reported. Five more construction workers are still missing. Given the low water temperatures, local authorities believe there is a high chance they also died. Dive teams and rescuers continue to search for them. Earlier in the day, two drowning people were pulled from the water, one of whom was taken to hospital in a “very serious condition” and released several hours later.

On Tuesday evening at about 1:30 a.m. local time, the 290-meter-long ship collided with a bridge support in the American city of Baltimore, which completely collapsed in a few seconds. Shortly before the collision, the ship sounded an alarm because it had lost control. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said the ship’s distress signal allowed authorities to stop several vehicles before entering the bridge, international news agencies reported. Authorities believe eight construction workers were on the bridge repairing holes in the road surface at the time of the collision.

Port blocked

Huge pieces of steel now lie in the Patapsco River, blocking access to the Port of Baltimore. US President Joe Biden responded briefly on Tuesday to the “terrible accident”. He promised that his government would pay for the reconstruction of the bridge. He also stressed that the important port of Baltimore must be made accessible to shipping again as soon as possible.

Danish container shipping company Maersk announced Tuesday that it will not call at the Port of Baltimore for now. Car manufacturers Ford and General Motors have decided to temporarily allow ships carrying their vehicles to sail to other ports. Other ports on the US East Coast, including those in New York, New Jersey and Virginia, have said they could accommodate additional ships in the coming period.

How the collision occurred is still under investigation. According to US police, there is no indication that the ship intentionally collided with the bridge.

