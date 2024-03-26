Perla Vatiero has won an important victory, not only in terms of popularity but also of economic gain.

After six months of coexistence in the most observed and spied on house in Italy, the sixteenth edition of Big Brother ended on the night between 25 and 26 March with the victory of Perla Vatiero. The young woman won over the public, obtaining 55% of the votes against 45% of the second place, Beatrice Luzzi.

At the end of the reality show there was no shortage of controversy, chatter on social media and real and alleged “scandals” supported by viewers. Above all, however, the theme of the participants’ earnings emerges and, especially, of the winner, Perla Vatiero.

With the end of the reality show, the debate on the prize money and the money obtained at the end of the entire program has heated up. Canale 5 production announced that the final prize amounts to 100 thousand euros in gold tokens. Half, 50 thousand euros, are assigned to Perla. The other half, as per the regulations, was donated to an association that can freely choose the winner among those supported by the Network.

In addition to the prize, Perla Vatiero received a weekly fee that has not yet been made official, which is estimated to vary from 5 thousand to 15 thousand euros. Adding this figure to the prize money, Vatiero’s overall profit is decidedly considerable.

In ‘Il Giornale’ it was recalled that the charities that can benefit from 50 percent of the Big Brother prize money include the Telethon Foundation, the Red Cross and the Rava NPH Foundation. The choice of the organization to which the money will be donated, as already mentioned, is up to the winner of the reality show.

Perla Vatiero has therefore won an important victory, not only in terms of popularity but also of economic gain. Just do a quick count of the weeks spent in the House and more or less add up to the final week. Really not bad! However, we cannot forget the satisfaction of having also contributed to the work of one of the aforementioned associations.