Beatrice Luzzi talks about Perla’s victory and throws a dig at the Perletti couple. Here are her words!

For many people Beatrice Luzzi should have won Big Brother. Unfortunately or fortunately however, it was Perla Vatiero who prevailed and this is why the queen of reality had to settle for second position. After the failed victory, one of the woman’s words turned out to be a veiled dig at the Perletti couple.

Beatrice Luzzi

Here’s what Beatrice Luzzi said at the end of Big Brother.

Big Brother: Beatrice Luzzi ousted by Perla Vatiero

Last night the Big Brother final aired, a moment that was truly eagerly awaited by the contestants and the audience at home. The first to abandon the finalists was Massimiliano Varrese who, with his elimination, decreed an all-pink GF.

Perla and Beatrice turn off the house lights

After him, Letizia, Simona and Rosy Chin came out while the final was fought by Perla Vatiero and Beatrice Luzzi. At this point the situation became very complicated, as the two women boasted the presence of several supporters and the victory was not to be considered such a foregone conclusion.

In the end the two women arrived in the studio and here Alfonso Signorini handed the victory to Perla, who knelt down and burst into tears. A few seconds after the winner was announced, Mirko Brunetti also reached Perla and the two kissed and hugged passionately.

Beatrice Luzzi’s words sting the Perletti couple

Coming second is certainly a good achievement, even if it is the first defeat as one does not have the opportunity to enjoy the deserved victory by a handful of votes. Precisely for this reason Beatrice Luzzi put on a good face at a bad situation, applauding Perla’s victory but at the same time chafing at her total defeat.

the Perletti So guys, love has won and let’s hope it lasts… beyond the final!

This was the veiled dig that Luzzi made to the Perletti couple who, according to her, could only remain together in the wake of the popularity achieved by the girl. For many others, however, it is an innocent joke that the woman would have made without malice, but which nevertheless generated unmotivated sarcasm. What will be the truth?