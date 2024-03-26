Bending Spoons si affida a Jet Hr

Jet HR opens 2024 in the name of exponential growth and announces that it has signed an initial agreement for the management of the staff onboarding and payments process with Bending Spoons, one of the main technology companies in Europe and a flagship in the tech panorama Italian companies.

Jet HR entered the market last July with a clear mission: to eliminate bureaucracy from doing business, starting from the simplification of payroll processes. Jet HR’s technological platform is cutting-edge and allows the company to automate holiday management, company cost simulations, payslip generation, onboarding of new employees and much more. The platform is complemented by the – fundamental – support of a network of highly qualified employment consultants available to client companies.

The market has a strong need for simplification: this was demonstrated initially by the success of the first financing round of €4.7 million (the highest Italian pre-seed round ever) and again by the response of companies: a few months Since its launch, Jet HR has won over 100 customers, for a total of over €5 million in monthly salaries managed.

This already large customer base of SMEs and rapidly growing companies is now joined by Bending Spoons which, as a visionary technological company with a strong growth rate with a current overall size of around 400 employees, immediately identified the measurable advantages of the solution by Jet HR.

Luca Ferrari, CEO of Bending Spoons, commented on the agreement as follows: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Jet HR, a very promising company whose innovative solution we can’t wait to integrate into our personnel management systems.”

Marco Ogliengo, CEO and co-founder of Jet HR: “Being chosen by such a rapidly growing technological company like Bending Spoons is very important for us because it confirms the contribution that our solution can give to businesses even where there is a competent and motivated internal HR department. Indeed, in these realities where there is full awareness that to be competitive it is necessary to focus on the quality of managing relationships with people, freeing all the front lines and even more so the entrepreneurs and CEOs from bureaucracy and time consuming processes, we aim to generate results which also go beyond the economic advantages and the saving of time and complexity. With our solution we want to create efficiency and contribute to the competitiveness of the company itself, filling that increasingly urgent need of startups, SMEs and organizations in general to simplify processes through new digital tools and create a new vision of the working relationship”.

The technological platform developed by Jet HR is very simple to use, both for the company and for the employees: it is possible to access the complete personal data sheets of the staff, obtain simulations on the cost of labor, send contracts and formalize hiring independently.

A single access point for all administrative management of employees and collaborators which integrates, for example, the rental and delivery of PCs, the booking of medical visits, participation in safety courses and other mandatory obligations, and resolves with steps smooth any personnel problems such as requesting holidays and permits or managing expense reports which – once entered and approved – flow directly into payslips.

Jet HR acts as the sole interlocutor because the platform also combines the expertise of partner labor consultants for value-added consultancy on all the most delicate and complex aspects that require customisation, such as the creation of welfare plans – increasingly crucial for attracting and retain talent – updating and identifying delicacies or different opportunities arising from the continuous evolution of labor legislation.