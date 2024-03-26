In Belgium, the government has also decided to make electric vehicles more attractive by expanding its portfolio. From 12 February this year, Belgians can apply for a subsidy for electric vehicles purchased from 25 September 2023. It has been used 2006 times so far. This means that the subsidy for electric cars in Belgium is almost half empty after a month.

Member of the Flemish Parliament Sophie Mertens asked Mobility Minister Lydia Peeters about the situation with subsidies for electric vehicles. The total amount of 2006 applications is 9.2 million euros. Almost all applications came from private individuals: at least 1,975 cars are intended for personal use. More than 1,500 electric vehicles with Belgian registration plates are new.

Belgium uses different standards for subsidizing electric vehicles than the Netherlands. When purchasing a new electric car with a maximum price of 40,000 euros, Belgians can receive a subsidy of 5,000 euros from the state. New electric vehicles costing up to €40,000 for businesses receive a €3,000 subsidy. For a used electric car with a maximum new price of 60,000 in Belgium you can get 3,000 euros in pocket money.

What about the Netherlands?

In the Netherlands we receive less subsidies, but we receive more money. If you buy a new electric car here for up to €45,000, you can apply for a €2,950 subsidy. For used cars, the new price must also be 45,000 euros and you can receive a subsidy of 2,000 euros. Since January 9 this year, subsidies for electric vehicles amounting to €10.5 million have been distributed.

More than a million euros more than Belgium, despite the Dutch government providing smaller car subsidies. On the other hand, the Dutch have been able to apply for subsidies for some time now. A group of people who wanted electric cars have already bought an electric car with a subsidy until 2024. In addition, the Dutch state has been distributing subsidies since January 9, while in Belgium only since February 12.

The Netherlands will still have the same amount of subsidies for electric vehicles in 2024.

In the Netherlands, we don’t have to worry about our supply of electric vehicles running out for now. On March 25, the Dutch government allocated an amount of 58 million euros for 2024. You can see how many euros are still available at the Netherlands Enterprise Agency. Currently, 82 percent of this amount remains. However, Belgium is already considering the need to replenish the amount of 20 million. The government believes that 20 million euros will still be enough, but it will take action if it appears that interest in the subsidy increases.