On March 26, 2024, the Central Bank of Venezuela established the value of the dollar at 36.35 bolivars. To know the value of the dollar in the parallel market, sources such as DolarToday or Monitor Dolar are consulted, which base their calculation on the supply and demand of bolivars in the most important cities in the country.

The oscillations in the official exchange rate in Venezuela are a reflection of the economic and political dynamics facing the nation, which are influenced to a certain extent by the restrictions imposed by the United States on the government of Venezuela.

This scenario acquires special relevance in the face of the upcoming presidential elections, in a context dominated by Nicolás Maduro. The price and trends of the US dollar are monitored through different trading platforms, providing an overview of the economic condition under the current government.

YOU CAN SEE: DOLARTODAY and DOLAR MONITOR today, Monday, March 25: PRICE of the dollar in VENEZUELA

Find out the price of the BCV Dollar today, Tuesday, March 26

On March 25, the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) established the price of the dollar at 36.35 bolivars. This value is determined from a weighted average of the daily operations executed on the exchange tables of various financial entities.

Despite having faced significant variations in previous months, the dollar has managed to stabilize its value recently. At the end of 2023, an increase of 105% was recorded compared to the previous year, according to the information provided by the BCV.

Price of the BCV dollar TODAY, March 24, 2024. Photo: Twitter / @BCV_ORG_VE

Check the price of DolarToday for TODAY, March 26, in Venezuela

The value of the parallel dollar in Venezuela has been updated to 38.15 bolivars, according to the latest information from DolarToday, a Venezuelan-American media focused on political and financial issues in Venezuela. Dollar Monitor, for its part, offers a daily average of the value of the dollar in the parallel market, providing a broad view of the country’s economic situation.

DolarToday, March 23: price of the dollar in Venezuela. Photo: DolarToday

YOU CAN SEE: Price of the dollar today BCV, March 24: official rate in Venezuela

Dollar Monitor: dollar exchange rate today, March 26, 2024

The average dollar in Venezuela has been set at 38.18 bolivars per dollar, according to the most recent update from Monitor Dólar. This average is determined based on the supply and demand of the US currency in the market.

Dollar Monitor today, March 26: price of the dollar in Venezuela. Photo: monitordolarvenezuela.com

What is the current situation of the Venezuelan economy?

Venezuela’s economy shows a mixed situation as it enters 2024, with forecasts that point to a recovery dynamic, although facing significant challenges. According to projections from the Venezuelan Finance Observatory, an interannual inflation rate of 176% and growth in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 3.5% is expected in the first quarter. These figures suggest an improvement compared to previous years, reflecting a decrease in the inflation rate compared to 305% in 2022. This context is influenced by the license granted by the United States government to Venezuela, which relaxes almost all sanctions for a time limit of 6 months, and the holding of presidential elections scheduled for next year.

2023 began with difficulties, marked by corruption scandals at PDVSA and a slowdown in the previously experienced economic growth. A report revealed a network of million-dollar corruption, negatively impacting the Venezuelan economy and contributing to its stagnation. Despite the recovery observed in 2022, the first half of 2023 reported a contraction of 7%, with a drop in consumption. The economy is generally described as stagnant, although signs of recovery were seen towards the end of the year.

Venezuela continued to lead the countries with the highest inflation in the world in 2023, although with a less volatile pattern than in previous years. In November, inflation of 3.2% was recorded, accumulating a total of 182% for the year. Despite the observed slowdown, inflation continues to be a critical factor that affects both the population’s consumption capacity and business operations.

Regarding salaries, the Maduro government did not decree an increase in the minimum wage in 2023, opting to supplement low incomes with bonuses. The de facto dollarization of the economy persists, with more than 90% of merchants setting their prices in dollars.

This economic outlook for Venezuela reflects a mix of persistent challenges and signs of potential improvement, marked by political and economic uncertainty. The situation requires continuous monitoring to understand its evolution and the implications for citizens and the business environment.