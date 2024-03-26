We shouldn’t act stupid about this; Although Nissan currently has a modern range of models available at the dealer, there is a risk that new models will not be available for several months. They are lucky that they realize this at the very top. As a result, the Japanese brand has just unveiled its business plan “The Arc”. He looks ahead to 2026 and immediately makes it clear that he has no intention of going back.

30 new models

Besides the boring branded junk, there was also a lot of talk about new models. There are at least 30 of them around the world! If you divide the pie by region, there will be six new Nissans in Europe by 2026. Another easily two a year! Without a doubt, the Micra’s spiritual successor will get most of the attention. It shares genes with the Renault 5 E-Tech and will have a mischievous appearance. By 2026, Nissan expects 40% of its sales in Europe to be 100% electric vehicles.

By the way, electric cars should become much cheaper. Nissan is proud to say it wants to gradually lower the prices of electric vehicles over the coming years. By 2030, this price should fall even by 30%. Or in other words; The €40,300 Nissan Leaf you can buy now will cost just €28,210 by 2030. Although in these free positive calculations, brands often forget about inflation. In the video above you can see all the models that Nissan has in stock.