The Francis Scott Key Bridge, in the city of Baltimore, USA, collapsed during the early hours of this Tuesday, March 26, after a cargo ship hit one of its pillars.

The bridge took several people and vehicles with it, which fell into the river, and US authorities confirm that seven people are missing. The search forecasts are not encouraging considering the water temperature, the darkness at the time of the incident, and the almost 15 meters depth of the Patapsco River.

However, it is estimated that the number of victims may rise to 20, since there were maintenance teams on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore declared a state of emergency after the collapse, which blocked one of the country’s most important land routes. In turn, Joe Biden, president of the United States, reported that he is coordinating with the Maryland authorities.

The causes that led the cargo ship to hit the bridge, which was an emblem of Baltimore, and which was inaugurated in 1977, are being investigated. The Singapore company Synergy Group, operator of the ship, confirmed that none of the 22 crew members of the ship were injured and assured that he is collaborating with the US authorities to determine the causes of the incident.

With information from EFE

Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

FS

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions