“We as a Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine company will continue to drive innovation. To give you an example, of the 80 drugs developed, 18 have been included in the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines. We have invested 15 billion dollars in research and development globally in the year 2023, because we want to continue to bring innovation and increasingly specific solutions to patients. We talk about precision medicine, personalized medicine, gene therapy and cell therapy and this also involves a transformation of the skills to be acquired already during the training course. And we are here today in Rome at the final event of a project resulting from a very fruitful collaboration between La Sapienza University and the Johnson & Johnson Foundation, a collaboration created to try to create new skills for the healthcare leaders of the future. Among our values ​​are diversity and gender equality: in my medical affairs team 74% of the professionals are represented by women”. Thus to Adnkronos Alessandra Baldini, medical director of Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, today at the La Sapienza University of Rome on the occasion of the closing event of the second edition of the Health4U Stem University Johnson & Johnson Bootcamp training project.