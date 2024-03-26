In case you missed this note, SsangYong no longer exists. The South Korean brand has grown into KG Mobility (KGM to friends). The brand is celebrating this relaunch with the release of the Torres, a cool-looking SUV. After the petrol version, there is now a purebred electric car. This Torres EVX could make a splash…if the price is right.

Big discount

Let’s get straight to the point: KGM is bringing the Torres EVX to the Belgian market with a starting price of €43,990. This is certainly not small enough to qualify for the Flemish Electric Vehicle Prize. However, importer Astara does not have them yesterday, so at launch they are giving a discount of 4,700 euros on the basic version called “Bronze”. As a result, the price drops to €39,290 and the Flemish government takes on another €5,000 in premium. This means that it will suddenly cost just €34,390.

The higher-end Platinum and Titanium versions do not receive a launch discount and cost €47,990 and €51,990 respectively. Both versions offer more comfort features for the money (like a panoramic roof, ventilated seats and some additional safety features). Technically, there are no differences between all versions, except for the heat pump. The base version doesn’t actually have one, the Platinum version has it as an option, and the Titanium version comes with a heat pump as standard.

Briefly about Torres EVX

What is KGM Torres EVX? An excellent electric SUV (4.7 meters) that, above all, wants to offer a lot of space for its money. Electric motor on the front axle with 206 hp. and 339 Nm of torque are powered by a 73.4 kWh LFP battery. Charging is possible at 11 kW AC and 120 kW DC. KGM specifies a standard consumption of 18.6 kWh/100 km. This should provide a maximum range of 462 km.

With a boot capacity of 703 liters and a towing capacity of 1.5 tonnes, the Torres EVX is designed for families or sporty adventure enthusiasts. At least if you agree with the marketing story. Soon you will be able to read our first test on Autofans!