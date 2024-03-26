At least fifteen people killed in Israeli bombing of Rafah

At least fifteen people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. At least four children were among the dead. Al Jazeera reports this. An unknown number of people were injured. This information cannot be independently verified by NRC.

The building housed displaced Palestinians. More than 80 percent of Gazans are now displaced, the United Nations has previously reported. Hundreds of thousands of them are in Rafah, which lies on the border with Egypt. The humanitarian situation there is difficult. There is a shortage of food, drinking water and medicine, and there is a threat of famine.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been hinting for weeks at a ground offensive in Rafah, where he says he wants to destroy the last Hamas bases. Many countries and organizations, including the United States, the European Union, the World Health Organization and the Netherlands, have called on Israel to cancel the plans. So far, Netanyahu is unwilling to give up and says he will continue the offensive.



A Palestinian family eats iftar among the ruins of Rafah. Photo: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

