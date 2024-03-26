Arera, Basseghini: “The era of the protected regime ends on July 1st. Here are all the news”

Important news is coming on the cost of electricity bills. The announcement was made by the president of Arera. “The protection – says Stefano Basseghini to Il Corriere della Sera – has allowed us to have a balance of the choice mechanism and to offer an efficient price, which has always guaranteed a benchmark. The day after tomorrow, 28 March, Arera will communicate the bill rates of light for greater protection relating to the second quarter. It will be the last tariff update of the Authority led by Stefano Besseghini since 2018: on July 1st the era of the protected electricity regime ends.

“For the second quarter – Basseghini explains to Il Corriere – I expect tariffs to fall. Both because there is a reduction in gas prices, to which electricity is somehow linked, and because the second quarter has lower consumption. The trend for the rest of the year is quite stable, also for gas, thanks to the mild winter and still full storage. The vulnerability protection service will last forever with tariffs established monthly by Arera. From 1 July customers will be still provided by the Protection operators, they will then be assigned with auctions that will take place at the beginning of 2025 and which will take into account the contact center workers. For this period of time, from the end of the protection to the assignment of the auctions, a reflection will be made on the component of marketing”.