Fiumicino, March 26, 2024 – Accident in Aranova, at km 24,500 of the Via Aurelia road. Details: Fiat 600 crashed into a guardrail and overturned. The young driver, about 20 years old, was injured and was trapped inside. The intervention of two off-duty carabinieri was accidental: they smashed the car window with a hammer, managing to attract 118 medical workers to participate. Soon after, firefighters and the Carabinieri of Passoscuro arrived on the scene. The girl with a bloody face and multiple wounds was taken under code red to Aurelia Hospital.

