Rome, March 26, 2024 – The Serie A sports referee has decided not to sanction Inter defender Francesco Acerbi because “the minimum level of reasonable certainty regarding the deliberately discriminatory content of the offense committed is not achieved in this case” against Napoli defender Juan Jesus

In his reasons, Judge Gerardo Mastrandrea explains that “the sequence of events on the field, reconstructed on the basis of official documents, with the help of the match director and in any case visible on video, is certainly compatible with the manifestation of offenses aimed, however not clearly (i.e. in ways that are not perceived by other players on the field, match officials or prosecutors on the playing field), by the Inter player and do not ignore in their attack and threats from the offender himself”, whose discriminatory content, however, does not call into question the integrity “The Napoli player appears to have been perceived only by the ‘offended’ player (Juan Jesus), therefore without the support of any external evidence such as audio, video or even eyewitness testimony.”

According to the sports judge, “the imposition of such onerous sanctions” provided for in cases of racism must be “supported by a minimum amount of evidence or at least serious, precise and consistent evidence to achieve reasonable certainty in this regard.” . Thus, while recognizing that the case is “theoretically compatible with even a different reconstruction of the facts, since proof of wrongdoing has certainly been achieved, but the seriously discriminatory content remains limited to the words of the injured party,” the judge concludes that “the minimum level of reasonable certainty is not achieved in this case in relation to the deliberately discriminatory content of the offense committed.

