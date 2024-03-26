ROME – “It can be done”: Alfa said it clearly yesterday on Radio2 Live when talking about his dream of becoming a singer-songwriter. At the microphones of Ema Stokholma and Gino Castaldo on Rai Radio2, the young artist spoke about himself with an open heart, between music and words, in front of a warm audience.

“I wanted to be a singer like someone dreams of being an astronaut, that stuff that ‘imagine if it happens to me’ – said Alfa But I believe that a passion should always be pursued, even when it may seem very stupid, but it’s always worth it . At 5 years old I saw Lorenzo Jovanotti Cherubini live and I said ‘I want to become like him’. I come from the web, from my bedroom, becoming a singer was an accident, even if I wanted it. My life changed in 2019 when I released ‘Cheers’ one evening when the driver who was supposed to deliver my pizza was late. Then someone uploaded it to Tik Tok and it went viral. Today knowing that I am also listened to by many children thrills me and honors me. It’s cool to be so many people’s first concert. What emotional power is it? I remember my first one perfectly.”

Between one hit and another, the revelation singer of Sanremo 2024 confided: “I have 110 tattoos, and I am very proud of the last one which is Maestro Vessicchio. Before Sanremo I told him that if the Festival had gone well I would have tattooed his face, he started laughing thinking that I would never do it, but instead I called him and told him: ‘Bro, you’re on my arm’. He said we can have an evening together, he is convinced that he will pick you up with a Vessicchio on his arm,” Alfa joked.

Remembering his school years he said: “I suffered, also for this reason I wanted to bring a yellow bench which is the symbol of the fight against bullying to my concerts. I saw the people who hurt me again, they came to the concerts, I invited them because the girlfriend of one of those guys is a fan. As children we are all a little nastier, I suffered this a lot because I was very shy and very withdrawn. But in the end I started writing songs for that reason too, so in some ways I’m also grateful that that thing happened. They apologized to me, having spoken about it publicly they understood they had made a mistake. After all, we are all on a journey towards our ‘resolving ourselves’, we all have our strengths and weaknesses, little by little we grow up and we end up having some darker periods”.

“Am I in love?”, he said, responding to curiosities about his private life. “No, I’m in love with love right now. I’m happily single at this stage of my life because with the arenas, the promo, when could I dedicate time to it? For me love is first of all attention. I would like to get engaged within six months… the arenas end in two months! “, she joked, referring to the imminent start of her new tour.