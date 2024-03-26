photo by Fabrizio Cestari

ROME – “We have added three new dates to the tour, at least this way we can start sooner!”. Alex Britti gives the news on his social channels regarding the ‘Live 2024’ tour, which will start on May 18th from Pratola Peligna. Tickets available on Ticketone.it. Below is the updated calendar:

18 May – Pratola Peligna (AQ) – Piazza del Milite Ignoto NEW DATE 5 July – San Tammaro (CE), Royal Site of Carditello 14 July – Barletta (BAT), Fossato del Castello 19 July – Lugano, Blues to Bop – Longlake Festival 3 August – Porto Recanati (MC), Arena Beniamino Gigli 5 August – Roseto degli Abruzzi (TE) – Fonte dell’Olmo Stadium – Emotions in Music NEW DATE 21 August – Borore (NU) – Piazza della Libertà NEW DATE 18 October – Rome , Sports Palace