On April 8, millions of people in North America will have the opportunity to enjoy one of the most impressive astronomical phenomena: a total solar eclipse. This event has generated great interest, especially in cities in the United States where it will clearly be visible.

In this context, the authorities have warned about a type of scam that has been observed on social networks. False accommodation offers have been detected in cities and points of the country where many tourists are expected to arrive to witness the astronomical phenomenon.

Solar eclipse scam: which are the most affected cities in the United States?

The North American metropolises where the phenomenon can be observed in a good way have taken center stage. Given the interest of tourists in visiting these towns, multiple accommodation offers have begun to appear. Residents of these cities take advantage of the high interest and make properties available so that tourists can stay and enjoy the experience.

The places where these frauds were detected are New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma.

What is the process of scams on the streets of the United States to see the solar eclipse?

Scammers try to take advantage of tourists with fake offers. These ‘perks’ are often featured on social media and home rental websites, and are often very attractive in terms of price and location. However, once the payment is made, the scammer disappears and the home does not exist or is not available.

How to protect yourself from US solar eclipse scams?

It is essential that tourists be alert and take precautions to avoid falling for these scams. Some recommendations include verifying the identity of the host, reading reviews from other guests, and using home rental platforms that offer accommodation to the guest.

Additionally, it is advisable to avoid making payments outside the rental platform or transferring money directly to a bank account.

What are the recommendations to avoid being deceived by these scammers from the United States?

Due to this fact, the general recommendation for tourists who visit one of the cities where the great solar eclipse can be seen is to check the offer in detail.

Before making any deposit, take into consideration that the address where you are looking to have accommodation matches the one you are being offered, this way you will be able to confirm if it is truthful.

They warn about accommodation scams in the locations in the United States where the eclipse will be best seen. Photo: Pixabay

In the regions in which the eclipse will be total, observers will have the privilege of witnessing the spectacular view of the solar corona, a phenomenon that can only be seen during a total eclipse. On the other hand, in different areas it will be possible to see a partial eclipse.

Specialists emphasize the importance of using specific eye protection to be able to look directly at the Sun during the partial stages of the eclipse.

This is because exposure to solar radiation without adequate protection can cause permanent vision damage.