In Japan there is growing alarm over streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (Stss), a rare but very serious streptococcal A bacterial infection which can cause tissue necrosis and is therefore called ‘flesh-eating disease’ or ‘flesh-eating bacterium’. ‘. The Tokyo metropolitan government has issued an alert following a significant increase in STSS cases: according to the latest data, in 2024 they have already exceeded half of the total recorded last year. In the capital alone there were 88 as of March 17, while at a national level there were 517 according to what ‘The Japan Times’ reports. In 2023, the mortality rate from STSS was approximately 30%, recalls the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Last year there were 141 cases in the city, with 42 deaths.

Group A streptococcus can be transmitted by breathing or direct contact, as well as through wounds to the hands and feet, explain the health authorities of the Japanese capital, who invite you to contact your doctor immediately in the presence of symptoms such as pain in the limbs and swelling or fever. Officials highlight the importance of basic preventative measures such as frequent hand washing and proper wound care.

Experts believe the increase in STSS cases is associated with a bacterial variant known as the M1UK strain, which has been increasingly detected since mid-November 2023 in affected patients. While generally around 90% of annual STSS cases are concentrated among the over 40s, in 2023 a boom in infections among 40-year-olds was reported, the newspaper reports, citing the Niid, the National Institute for Infectious Diseases.