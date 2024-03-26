Climate change is a topic of great relevance today and its study is crucial to understanding the environmental challenges facing the world. In this context, the contribution of scientists from South America is fundamental. One of them is José Marengo, a Peruvian meteorologist graduated from the Universidad Nacional Agraria La Molina (UNALM), whose desire for research led him to NASA and today to teach at the most prestigious university in South America.

The scientist has become a key figure in climate change research in the region. His work not only helps to better understand this global phenomenon, but also provides solutions and strategies to confront it. He knows the inspiring story of him.

The beginning of a scientist who seeks solutions for climate change

José Marengo always maintained a close relationship with his father, who was a meteorology technician. This proximity allowed him to visit the Von Humboldt station, at the National Agrarian University of La Molina, something that dazzled him from an early age and left him wanting to continue learning about the subject. As expected, Marengo applied to UNALM for a degree in Meteorology.

His university life stood out for his high grades and his research work, so upon graduating in 1981, he was hired as head of practice, a position he held for two years. Later, he became a professor at the Faculty of Sciences, focused on the area of ​​General Meteorology.

“All this happened while I was studying a master’s degree at the same university in Water and Land Resources Engineering. These stages were quite gratifying; I learned a lot from my students and teachers, and I know that they also learned from me,” he says in an interview for the Andina agency.

José Marengo Orsini forms part of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences ABC and of the World Academy of Sciences TWAS. Photo: Cemaden

José Marengo managed to work at NASA

In 1987 he won a scholarship to study a doctorate in Meteorology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, United States. In this way, she stayed working with her professor during the four years of her postgraduate studies.

Subsequently, he completed a postdoctoral degree at the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS). This institution usually looks for highly qualified candidates with experience in specific areas of research, so José had to pass a series of tests to get a job in the area of ​​Climate Modeling.

“It was a competitive and challenging selection process,” he said. Her subsequent research was published in order to help improve understanding of climate for resource management and future decision making.

José Marengo gives talks about the transformation that the Amazon is undergoing as a consequence of climate change, deforestation and forest fires. Photo: Amazontec.pe

José Marengo joins as a teacher at the most prestigious university in South America

In 2004, the physicist traveled to Brazil and the following year he began working as head of the National Institute of Space Research. It is here that he places greater emphasis on topics on climate studies, seasonal climate forecasts, extreme weather events, climate modeling and climate change.

In addition to this position, he managed to occupy the position of professor of the postgraduate program in Natural Disasters at the State University of Sao Paulo (UNESP), considered the best university in the region in terms of excellence and impact, according to the Webometrics portal. info.