After a period of silence, Daniel Osvaldo has returned to social media, finally showing himself smiling

After the shocking video published a few days ago on his Instagram account, following which the entire world of football rallied around him and his suffering, Daniel Osvaldo returned to social media. The former Argentinian naturalized Italian champion of Inter, Roma and Juve is trying to get his life back into his hands. Here’s what he wrote in a story, again posted on the well-known social network.

Credit: daniosvaldobv – Instagram

After a youth lived on the crest of success, fame and wealth, the former Argentine naturalized Italian footballer Pablo Daniel Osvaldo found himself immersed in an ocean of suffering and depression.

It was he who told his story and his condition a few days ago, when he published a video message on his Instagram profile that resonated much like a request for help. The former footballer explained that he no longer recognized himself, that he suffered from severe depression, which had also led him to abandon himself to alcohol and drug addiction.

“I was an elite footballer, I was a completely different person, full of confidence, full of confidence. Now I am a person I no longer recognize and it is difficult for me to get out of this situation. I feel like my life is slipping out of my hands”: these are Osvaldo’s words.

Credit: daniosvaldobv – Instagram

Subsequently, many well-known football figures had sent messages of closeness and affection to Daniel, including Daniele De Rossi, who played with him at the time of Roma and the Italian national team and who has always remained his friend.

After a period of silence, today Osvaldo returned to social media and published a photo and a message that give rise to hope. His face is visibly worn out, but he still appears smiling and eager to take back what he has lost. “I’m going back to being me,” writes the former footballer, who then also wishes his fans a happy day.