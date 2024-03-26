Fiumicino, March 26, 2023 – The digitalization process of Aeroporti di Roma continues. Thanks to the new digital platform Shop&Fly, passengers on the Leonardo da Vinci plane at Fiumicino today have the opportunity to pre-book products available on the Aeroporti di Roma website and purchase them upon collection directly at the airport. A few days before the start of summer 2024, ADR further expands the wide range of commercial opportunities offered to travelers departing and arriving in Rome. Fiumicino, recently nominated for the seventh year in a row by ACI World as the best European center for the quality of services offered. passengers.

Thanks to “Shop&Fly”, by accessing shop.adr.it from their digital devices, travelers have the opportunity to choose from a wide range of products from the most prestigious and fashionable brands of perfumes, cosmetics, food and wine, as well as toys for Everything in Aelia Duty Free stores The Lagardère Travel Retail network sells more than 9,000 products from approximately 600 brands. A new opportunity made even more attractive by the special 10% discount available for online orders compared to purchases made directly in the store.

Alberto Niero, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail Italia, said: “Today we are very pleased to announce the launch of the new Shop&Fly service, created in collaboration with ADR and its brand partners. This very ambitious project aims to respond to the evolution of increasingly digitally oriented consumer behavior by offering them an additional opportunity to purchase our products.”

With the Shop&Fly service, passengers flying from Leonardo da Vinci to all destinations or arriving from Italy or a Schengen country can shop online, selecting the products they need from a catalogue, which they can pay for and receive on the day of departure. or upon arrival at special checkouts in Aelia Duty Free stores.

Thanks to the partnership with ITA Airways, which is always at the forefront of providing new opportunities and innovative services to its customers, all ITA Airways passengers, even those arriving from countries outside the Schengen area, will also be able to collect products ordered from Shop&Fly at Coming Soon duty free Pick Ups dedicated to Aelia.

Services at Rome Airport and Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci Airport – the first and only airport in Italy to receive a Skytrax 5-star rating for the excellent standards of service offered – are becoming more physical. with the expansion of the ADR.it website as an e-commerce platform that also provides other digital services related to the world of fashion and catering: “Personal Shopper” to reserve luxury goods in advance for purchase directly in the boutique, “Book a Table” to make reservations at airport restaurants, and Take Away & Fly to buy food online and pick it up at the airport.

Marilena Blasi, Commercial Director of Aeroporti di Roma, comments: “We constantly strive to fully satisfy the needs of our customers, recognizing their decisive role in our growth and their increasingly digital approach to consumption. To achieve this goal, we believe it is essential to ensure a smooth and seamless digital experience, especially during the pre-flight phase when passengers interact with services such as shops and restaurants. It is from this point of view – concludes Blasi – that we launched our e-commerce Shop&Fly, which allows online booking of products sold in our duty-free stores and payment in store, which is the first step towards continuous improvement. terms of offer, brand and services that always meet the needs of our customers.”

