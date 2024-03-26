Antonino Spinalbese, Belen Rodriguez’s ex, finally comes out into the open. Apparently he has a new girlfriend: that’s who he’s seeing right now.

Once the Belen Rodriguez case has been archived, who is Antonino Spinalbese’s new girlfriend? The photographer and hairstylist, who became famous for being the partner of the Argentine showgirl, with whom he had a daughter in 2021, Luna Marì, has moved on. The new partner is 25 years old and works as a tattoo artist. Many shots stolen from the new couple (she looks a lot like Belen).

While Belen Rodriguez is single again, new flames are continually attributed to her exes. As happens, for example, with Stefano De Martino. This time, however, it is also Antonino Spinalbese’s turn.

Belen’s ex-boyfriend, Luna Marì’s father, is a hairstylist, model and former Big Brother VIP competitor. The paparazzi follow him everywhere, in order to discover his new acquaintances after leaving the beautiful Argentinean forever.

According to what was reported by the gossip newspapers, the hairdresser has found love again. Chi’s photographers, in fact, caught him while he was walking calmly through the streets of Milan together with his new flame.

He would also have confirmed, publishing on his Instagram stories a shot of the intense green eye of the beautiful girl with brown hair. But who is this young woman who is making Belen’s ex’s heart beat faster?

What is the name and what work does the girlfriend Antonino Spinalbese do

The hairstylist’s new partner would be Ainhoa ​​Foti Rodriguez, a young 25-year-old tattoo artist. No one knows how they met, but it seems that the two have been a steady couple for some time. As demonstrated not only by the paparazzi photos, but also by some similar shots on their respective social channels.

She is originally from Genoa and works in the same studio in Milan where Antonino Spinalbese had the “Love and Psyche” tattoo created, dedicated to his ex Belen Rodriguez. Those directly involved have not confirmed the news that has been circulating in gossip magazines for days now, but they have not denied it either.