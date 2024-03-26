The increase in consumption in the Netherlands at the end of 2023 was largely due to the electricity surcharge paid at that time. This is stated in a report by ABN Amro bank published on Tuesday. The surcharge accounted for about 25 percent of the growth in Dutch purchasing power in the last quarter, according to economists. As a result, the economy grew by 0.4 percent during this period, following the economic contraction that preceded it.

To cushion the worst effects of rising energy prices, the government paid a temporary surcharge in 2022 and 2023. About a million households received 1,300 euros. Because the latest round of benefits was paid out over a very short period of time, rather than over a full year, and fell just after the recession period, economists talk about “catch-up consumption.” Because people were suddenly able to spend more, there was a “historically large increase in purchasing power,” according to the report.

The latest round of electricity surcharges in 2023 were largely paid out at the end of the year. Higher income groups save relatively more than lower income groups. As a result, economists say measures targeting low incomes are having a greater impact on Dutch consumption.

At the beginning of 2023, the director of the Central Planning Bureau (CPB), Peter Hasekamp, ​​predicted that if temporary measures such as energy benefits were removed, 180,000 people would fall into poverty. The pulp and paper industry’s forecast for this year is significantly more positive, despite the earlier forecast. This is due to lower inflation and fixed measures for low incomes: increasing the minimum wage and benefits, discounts and allowances.

