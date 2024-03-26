He falls from a tree and hits his head: nothing can be done for Stefano Martinelli, technical director of Atletica Brescia

A tragic fatality that led to the death of Stefano Martinelli yesterday in Lozio, Valcamonica. The 65-year-old man from Brescia died while pruning a tree in his second home. When he fell, he would have violently hit his head on a wall and there would have been nothing for him to do, other than confirm his death. The city of Brescia mourns a great sporting personality.

Credit: Fire Brigade

From Brescia, his city, Stefano Martinelli had moved to Lozio for a few days together with his wife Carla. He had a second home there and yesterday, according to what was reported, he was busy tidying up the garden. He was busy pruning a tree and had climbed up it.

Suddenly he must have lost his balance and fell. The height he was at was not very high, about two metres, but in the fall he hit his head on a concrete wall and immediately lost consciousness. Witnessing the scene was his wife, who immediately alerted the emergency services.

The 118 doctors, the Breno Carabinieri and the Fire Brigade arrived on site in a short time. The intervention of an air ambulance from Brescia had also been requested, but all efforts were unsuccessful in avoiding the worst. Stefano never recovered.

The 65-year-old was well known in his city, Brescia, for his commitment to the world of sport and in particular that of athletics. He was in fact the technical director of Atletica Brescia 1950, who remember him with a long and touching message of condolence published on social media. The company speaks of him as an irreplaceable person, who, thanks to his dedication and passion, has achieved unexpected results over the years. Then he continues:

A great loss that is difficult for us to accept, a great void that is difficult to fill. Thank you for everything you have done for us and for the entire world of athletics. We know that you will be by our side to encourage and encourage us in every competition. You will always remain in our hearts. A hug to Carla and her family from all of Atletica Brescia 1950.