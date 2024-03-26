loading…

The Israeli Zionist regime is annoyed with four European countries that are trying to recognize the State of Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – The Israeli government is annoyed with four European countries who are trying to give official recognition to the State of Palestine.

The Zionist regime on Monday warned that the four-state plan was a “gift to terrorism” that would reduce the chances of a negotiated settlement of the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Spain said last Friday that, in the name of Middle East peace, it had agreed with Ireland, Malta and Slovenia to take the first steps towards recognizing Palestinian-declared statehood in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza has long been under the rule of Hamas, the group that attacked Israel on October 7, triggering a devastating war in Gaza. The war has also sparked violence in the West Bank, where Israel has extensive illegal Jewish settlements.

“The recognition of the State of Palestine after the October 7 massacre sends a message to Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist organizations that deadly terror attacks against Israeli citizens will be met with political gestures against Palestinians,” said Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, as quoted by Reuters, Tuesday ( 3/26/2024).

“Conflict resolution can only be done through direct negotiations between the parties. “Any involvement in the recognition of the State of Palestine will only distance the achievement of a resolution and increase regional instability,” said the Zionist diplomat.

Katz did not elaborate on what kind of resolution he had in mind.

Israel, whose coalition government includes right-wing pro-settlement groups, has long ruled out a Palestinian State.

This put them at odds with Western countries who supported the Zionist military goal of defeating Hamas but wanted a blueprint for post-war diplomacy.

