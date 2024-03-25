loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims the terrorists who massacred 137 people at a Moscow concert hall were arrested while fleeing to Ukraine. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied this. Photo/REUTERS

KYIV – Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the terrorists who massacred 137 people at the Crocus City Hall concert hall were captured while trying to flee to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky angrily dismissed Putin’s claims.

The building where gunmen opened fire on concertgoers on Friday night is located in Krasnogorsk, a suburb of Moscow. The building was a blackened, smoldering ruin by Saturday.

Zelensky said Moscow’s accusations were an attempt by Putin and his lieutenants to shift blame to Ukraine while treating their own people as “expendables.”

“They burned our cities — and they tried to blame Ukraine,” he said in a statement.

“They tortured and raped our citizens—and they blamed them (Ukrainian citizens). They drove hundreds of thousands of their terrorists here to fight us on Ukrainian soil, and they don’t care about what happens in their own country,” Zelensky continued, as quoted by AFP, Monday (25/3/2024).

Russian troops have arrested 11 people, including four suspected terrorists.

The ISIS group’s affiliate in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the horrific mass shooting.

Putin did not mention ISIS in his speech, and Kyiv accused him and other Russian politicians of falsely linking Ukraine to the attack to fuel Russia’s war in Ukraine, which recently entered its third year.