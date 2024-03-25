Rosy Bella died at the age of 36 from a bad illness, shortly before passing away she wanted to make the last phone call to her mother

Some truly sad news has arrived in the last few hours and concerns a 36-year-old mother called Rosy Bella. Unfortunately, she passed away forever in the early morning of Saturday 23 March, after an illness left her no escape.

There are so many people saddened and shocked by this loss. In fact they wanted to remember her with heartbreaking posts on social media. The thing that shocked her the most was the last phone call from her wife to her mother, a few hours before her death.

Rosy Bella was a 36-year-old mother, who during the pandemic discovered that she was suffering from a serious illness. From that moment she began to fight with all her heart to overcome it, but in this last period her condition had worsened drastically and in fact they decided to admit her to the local hospice for the necessary treatment.

The woman had moved with her family from Sicily to Castelfidardo. Here she had found work in the Tescar company of Osimo, which produces drills. She had two children Ilaria and Nicolas. She passed away forever in the early morning of Saturday 23 March. However, shortly before losing her life, she made a final call to her mother to book a visit.

The pain of Rosy Bella’s brother, for her passing

CREDIT: SKY VIEW

Obviously this story didn’t just break the hearts of his family, but also those of the entire community. In fact, many are remembering her with words of affection and sweetness. Brother Andrea himself, speaking about her, said:



From the very beginning she was a lioness, she faced this ordeal with unimaginable strength and serenity. Never a moment of discouragement, never a complaint. She also played down the invasive treatments so as not to worry her children. And it was she who gave courage and comfort to us adults. She left with a smile despite everything.

Despite the fact that in these four the disease never gave her a break. To anyone who knew her she was a great example of herself as she fought to win her battle. We want to thank those who were close to her and who cared about her story.