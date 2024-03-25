Vasco Rossi credit Gianluca Simoni, Chiaroscuro Creative

ROME – The XV Vittoriale Prize goes to Vasco Rossi, awarded by the Foundation to prominent personalities in the most disparate fields of knowledge – from cinema to science, from music to medicine – who have left, and continue to leave, an important trace of their operated.

President Giordano Bruno Guerri and the Foundation’s Board of Directors decided to award it to Vasco Rossi: “to the komandante who, through his journey through life and music, invented the definition of ‘survivor’, built a genre, that of Italian rock, adapting metrics, language and themes and breaking every mold, he has always had the courage to dare and challenge time while remaining true to himself. A gentle rebel capable of keeping his passion intact, of enchanting generations, of reflecting in his own shadows and returning to the light using the compass of audacity.”

The Award – depicted by a sculpture created by Mimmo Paladino – will be awarded during a special event at the Vittoriale degli Italiani, Gardone Riviera, on Wednesday 17 April at 5pm. After the awards ceremony we will continue with an all-round conversation between president Guerri and Vasco, awaiting his tour in June, already sold out: 7 SuperEvents in Milan, San Siro stadium, and grand finale in Bari, San Nicola stadium, with 4 consecutive concerts.

The Vittoriale Prize has so far been awarded to: Ermanno Olmi, Paolo Conte, Umberto Veronesi, Giorgio Albertazzi, Alberto Arbasino, Ida Magli, Riccardo Muti, Piero Angela, Samantha Cristoforetti, Marco Bellocchio, Sergio Castellitto, Ernesto Galli della Loggia, Mario Botta , Nicola Crocetti.

Entry to the event is free while seats last, booking at this link: https://www.eventbrite.it/e/xv-premio-del-vittoriale-tickets-869090582327