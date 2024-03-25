The presidential candidate of the “Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México” coalition, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz, accused that Morena is preparing electoral fraud in this State, in the style of the old PRI regime, with “shoe” boxes, that is, with zero votes for the opposition.

In an interview, he assured that the party in power incorporated the former governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat, into its ranks to be in charge of this operation.

“They are very nervous. Murat was brought here precisely for that, to return to the old style of ‘shoe ballot boxes’, of taking advantage of poverty, dispersion, so that they operate in voting. Now they are trying to ‘pregnant’ ballot boxes, they are betting that we will not have representatives or that they will buy our representatives. “I know the modus operandi of characters like Murat,” explained Xóchitl.

Gálvez Ruiz said that Morena is afraid of losing in Oaxaca because people know her.

“They know who I am, they know that I am a woman who is not going to take away their social programs and that is why they (Morena) have to be insisting that Xóchitl is going to take them away. “It’s the only thing they have against me,” said the presidential candidate.

“The lady in front does not have the social background that I have, she does not know Oaxaca as I know it, as I have worked in it. Since I was 12 years old I have been working in the municipality, teaching classes, helping communities, going to the indigenous heritage of the Mezquital Valley to process water and electrical energy issues.

“The social issue is my cause in life, so they want to try to distort that with those lies,” denounced the opposition presidential candidate.

