Miami, March 25, 2024 – Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini advanced to the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 women’s doubles tournament in Miami.

Both achieved superb 6-4, 6-1 wins over the pair of Germany’s Laura Siegemund and China’s eighth-seeded Yifan Xu. The Azzurre will return to the field next Thursday, according to the competition calendar.

Photo by Tullio Puglia – FITP