Money is needed from Brussels to support the European auto industry.

The automotive industry is currently going through a giant transition. An important new player in China. Previously, they mostly copied European cars, but now they make their own, and they are competitive too! On the other hand, the United States did not sit idly by either; remember the rise of Tesla.

Help the European auto industry

In short, Europe’s auto industry faces competition from two superpowers. It is unthinkable for European car brands to beat the Americans and Chinese without help from Brussels, according to credit insurer Allianz Trade. De Telegraaf reports this. To compete at this level requires huge investments. Money that, according to the credit insurer, should also come from the European Union.

This is not the first time Brussels has been asked for help. ACEA, the European automotive industry association, previously asked the European Union for financial assistance. Moreover, more cooperation is needed to resist.

In China, the government is also helping to develop the booming automobile industry. This doesn’t mean that all brands can do what they want. Of course, there are Chinese players who are having a hard time in Europe. How many Nio or Xpeng cars have you seen on the road? Exactly. This doesn’t mean European brands can sit back and relax. The number of Chinese brands coming to try it in Europe is only increasing. Some brands even have decades of experience, such as the hugely successful BYD. The lag is threatening.

The European Commission could slow the rise of Chinese electric vehicles with import tariffs and other bargaining chips. However, work remains to be done by Volkswagen Group, BMW, Mercedes, Renault and Stellantis, among others.

Longer range, better charging capabilities, excellent ride quality, efficient battery. The auto industry is taking a lot of steps these days. Each new generation of electric car is one step better than the previous one. The competition is fierce and events follow one another at a fast pace. Credit insurance company experts are confident that the European auto industry needs financial injections from Brussels so that we all cannot drive American or Chinese cars.

Photo: Zikr

This article, “Without Brussels’ money, the Chinese and Americans will win,” first appeared on Ruetir.